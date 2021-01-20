COVID-19 holds steady in Revelstoke at 16 new cases

The numbers are from Jan. 10 to 16

  • Jan. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

For the second week in a row, there are 16 new COVID-19 cases reported by Interior Health for the Revelstoke area.

The new cases were identified between Jan. 10 to 16.

READ MORE: Updated: Another 16 COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke

There were 91 additional cases reported in Interior Health’s Wednesday, Jan. 20 update. Three new deaths have also been reported for a total of 55. That compares to 61 cases and two deaths from the previous day’s report.

This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 5,465 for Interior Health.

There are currently 30 people in hospital and seven in the ICU for COVID-19.

Vaccinations have begun in Revelstoke recently, with several doctors and long-term care residents receiving the inoculations.

“We don’t have a specific date for our next vaccine shipment for Revelstoke, but everyone is working hard across all communities to distribute vaccine as quickly as possible as we receive it,” said Karl Hardt, spokesperson for Interior Health

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccines come to Revelstoke

