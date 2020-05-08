COVID-19: Grants to help ease isolation for residents in Parksville Qualicum Beach

Residents can apply for up to $500 for projects that connect people socially

The Parksville Qualicum Community Foundation is helping ease the isolation of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, through the Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants.

The group has partnered with the Vancouver Foundation and other community foundations across Vancouver Island to bring RNSG, aimed at building community strength and resilience, fostering community creativity and well-being, and tackling social isolation during this pandemic.

“These are challenging times and there is no doubt that being disconnected from friends, loved ones and caregivers is the hardest challenge,” says Sarah Duncan, PQCF chairperson. “The PQCF is here to assist the communities of District 69 in any way possible to ease the isolation of our residents, both the the most senior population and our youth.”

READ MORE: Art fundraiser to help feed Parksville Qualicum Beach residents in need

To alleviate these isolation challenges, local residents can apply for up to $500 for projects that connect people socially, or share skills and talents. Projects must stay within guidelines for physical distancing.

“We encourage any of you, who have an idea or a project, which can make life better and feel more inclusive for others, to apply for the RNSG,” says Mary Brouilette, PQCF resource development officer. “We inspire giving. We care for the assets entrusted to us. And we invest in the people, ideas and activities that strengthen our community.”

PQCF is currently accepting applications. Eligibility details, FAQ and application is available from the PQCF website: https://www.parksvillequalicumfoundation.com/

The end date will be determined based on public health orders.

Parksville Qualicum Community Foundation supports local community groups with funding grants. It serves the area incorporating Deep Bay to Nanoose, inclusive of Errington and Coombs.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter