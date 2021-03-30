COVID-19: Fraser Health digital vaccine booking system offline Tuesday

People in the Fraser Health region who are wanting to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine won’t be able to do so online Tuesday.
Fraser Health’s online booking system is offline until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 as they move to a B.C.-wide one.
“Our COVID-19 online immunization booking tool is currently not available as we prepare to transition to the provincial digital system,” the booking site reads.
The online booking tool at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking is offline as they “undertake important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition” to the new system set to launch next week.
Folks are being asked to call 1-855-755-2455 in the meantime to book appointments.
As of Monday, March 29 people aged 73 and older and Indigenous people age 55 and older can book a vaccine.
