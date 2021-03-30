A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

COVID-19: Fraser Health digital vaccine booking system offline Tuesday

People asked to call to book appointment as Fraser Health switches to provincial online system

People in the Fraser Health region who are wanting to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine won’t be able to do so online Tuesday.

Fraser Health’s online booking system is offline until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 as they move to a B.C.-wide one.

“Our COVID-19 online immunization booking tool is currently not available as we prepare to transition to the provincial digital system,” the booking site reads.

The online booking tool at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking is offline as they “undertake important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition” to the new system set to launch next week.

Folks are being asked to call 1-855-755-2455 in the meantime to book appointments.

As of Monday, March 29 people aged 73 and older and Indigenous people age 55 and older can book a vaccine.

Â 

