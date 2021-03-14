COVID-19: First mass vaccination clinic kicks off in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert clinic runs in four shifts from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Charlotte Rowse one of Prince Rupert’s longest-lived residents at 96-years-young was one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Jim Ciccone Centre on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The first community vaccination clinic for Prince Rupert residents was held at the Jim Ciccone Centre on Sunday (March 14).

Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins said the clinic was a large undertaking for the health authority and required more staff and volunteers than your average immunization effort.

“Some of those types of positions wouldn’t necessarily be required for a normal vaccination clinic… which wouldn’t have had or needed COVID-19 screeners or volunteers to help manage flow,” Collins said.

“A mass immunization like this requires a lot of effort, resources – and in this case a large facility – to ensure physical distancing can be maintained throughout. But anyone with concerns should be reassured that it’s because of the measures and precautions being taken and in place.”

