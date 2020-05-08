COVID-19: Feds to answer local business questions in Vernon

The COVID-19 pandemic has most business owners asking questions and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to get those sought-after answers.
The chamber is hosting a virtual town hall meeting with federal Members of Parliament Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Small Business, and Terry Beech, the Liberal Caucus Chair for B.C.
The MPs will provide an overview of the federal supports available to businesses during the half-hour meeting May 14 at 1 p.m.
Those interested in participating in the town hall can register online at vernonchamber.ca.
