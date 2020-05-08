COVID-19: Feds to answer local business questions in Vernon

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to host virtual town all meeting May 14

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host two federal MPs, Rachel Bendayan and Terry Beech, in a virtual town hall session to answer questions and discuss government supports for businesses amid COVID-19 on May 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Chamber of Commerce)

The COVID-19 pandemic has most business owners asking questions and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to get those sought-after answers.

The chamber is hosting a virtual town hall meeting with federal Members of Parliament Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Small Business, and Terry Beech, the Liberal Caucus Chair for B.C.

The MPs will provide an overview of the federal supports available to businesses during the half-hour meeting May 14 at 1 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the town hall can register online at vernonchamber.ca.

