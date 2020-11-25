COVID-19 exposures reported on two flights from Vancouver to Victoria

Air Canada Jazz flights on Nov. 18, 19 have been added to BCCDC exposure list

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added two Air Canada Jazz flights from Vancouver to Victoria to its COVID-19 exposure list.

Flight number 8075 on Nov. 18 saw rows 11 to 17 affected. The following day, flight number 8081 had rows one to five affected.

The BCCDC recommends that anyone in the affected rows self-monitor for symptoms and get tested as soon as possible if any appear. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache. Anyone experiencing these symptoms can fill out an online self-assessment form.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recommended that no one travel into or within B.C. unless absolutely essential. The province has also suspended all events and social gatherings until Dec. 7, when the situation will be reassessed.

In November, there have been five flights added to the COVID-19 exposure list so far. Two originated from Calgary, while the other three came from Vancouver.

