COVID-19 exposures reported at Thornhill Primary School, Mountain View Christian Academy

Northern Health has reported COVID-19 exposures at Thornhill Primary School and Mountain View Christian Academy in Terrace. (Image courtesy CDC)

Northern Health has reported the first COVID-19 exposures at Thornhill Primary School and the private Mountain View Christian Academy.

The exposures at Thornhill Primary School occurred on Dec. 4, Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, and Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, according to the Northern Health website on Dec. 18.

Mountain View Christian Academy’s exposure happened Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

Northern Health does not publicly release details about school exposures, such as the number of cases associated with the exposure.

This brings the number of school exposures in the Terrace area up to 14, spread across eight schools.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 through schools prompted the Terrace District Teachers’ Union to issue a statement Dec. 15 asking for safety improvements in local schools.

The teachers’ union called for better transparency from health authorities regarding exposure notifications and contact tracing, mandatory masks, improved ventilation, reduced class sizes and more remote learning options.

They asked MLAs Ellis Ross and Nathan Cullen, as well as CMSD82 school trustees to commit to implementing the proposed measures.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to Ross and Cullen for comment.

Schools in the Coast Mountains School District 82 are closed for winter break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

Timeline of Terrace school exposures

– Centennial Christian School, exposure between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30

– Uplands Elementary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

– Caledonia Secondary School, exposure between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

– Caledonia Secondary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

– Veritas Catholic School, exposure on Nov. 30

– Skeena Middle School, exposures on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

– Caledonia Secondary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4

– Thornhill Primary School, exposure on Dec. 4

– Thornhill Primary School, exposure between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11

– Thornhill Primary School, exposure between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17

– Mountain View Christian Academy, exposure between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8

– With files from Jake Wray

