COVID-19 exposures reported at 2 Cowichan Valley schools

Two schools in the Cowichan Valley have reported COVID-19 cases during the first week of classes.

According to the independently operated BC School Covid Tracker, Frances Kelsey Secondary and Bench Elementary reported cases via email to families on Friday, Sept. 10.

The website included screenshots of letters sent home to families at both schools.

Neither school provided the dates of the possible exposures.

Students in School District 79 are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19 if they are eligible. All students in grades 4-12 are required to wear masks at school.

Cowichan Valley Citizen

A screenshot of the letter emailed to families by Frances Kelsey Secondary School on Sept. 10, 2021. (Courtesy of BC School Covid Tracker)