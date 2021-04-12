COVID-19 exposures confirmed at two Central Okanagan Schools

Interior Health identified Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the two locations of the exposures

Interior Health (IH) confirmed separate COVID-19 exposures at two Central Okanagan Schools over the weekend.

On Sunday (April 11), IH identified Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the two locations of the exposures. The infected individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, IH added.

On April 8, IH identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of a COVID-19 exposure, followed by a separate exposure case at Chute Lake Elementary on April 7. On April 6, IH confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

