COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Central Okanagan schools

Schools in Lake Country, Kelowna, West Kelowna confirm exposures of the virus

Exposures of COVID-19 have been confirmed at several Central Okanagan schools.

School District 23 this morning (March 5) announced cases at Davidson Road Elementary (Lake Country), Raymer Elementary (Kelowna) and at Mount Boucherie Secondary (West Kelowna).

The number of exposures at each were not specified.

According to the school district, individuals are self-isolating at home with support from health teams. SD23 states they continue to work closely with the health authority to determine further steps.

Yesterday, cases were announced at two Kelowna schools.

