COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 2 Central Okanagan Schools

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home

  • Jun. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Interior Health (IH) confirmed COVID-19 exposures at two Central Okanagan Schools on Friday (June 11).

The following schools have been identified as the sites of exposure: Central Programs and Services (Richter site) and George Elliot Secondary. The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, the health authority added.

On Thursday, IH confirmed an undefined number of COVID-19 exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary. The school has logged exposure events on May 28 and 31, and June 1 to 4 and 7.

With overall COVID-19 infection continuing at a low rate all week, B.C. reported one new outbreak at a senior care home Friday, as public health officials prepare to increase protection for senior care home residents.

B.C. reported 180 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection in the 24 hours up to June 11. There are 162 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, down from 176 on Thursday and 195 on Wednesday. One death was recorded, for a total of 1,730 since the pandemic began.

With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: Undefined number of COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary

READ MORE: B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

