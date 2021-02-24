COVID-19 exposures at schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

There are COVID-19 exposures at elementary schools and Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the Fraser Health Authority announced on Wednesday.

There have been incidents of a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Alexander Robinson elementary in Maple Ridge, and at Edit McDermott elementary in Pitt Meadows.

Fraser Health lists the dates of the exposures at Alexander Robinson as Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19, and those at Edith McDermott as Feb. 17 and 18.

School outbreaks, which could involve multiple cases, are reported by the health authority as “exposure events.”

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

