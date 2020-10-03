Air Canada says a woman suffered burns after her cellphone caught fire inside an airplane at Torontoâ€™s Pearson International Airport Thursday morning. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Victoria

The BCCDC is cautioning anyone who was seated in rows 29-to-32 on Air Canada flight 195, Sept. 23.

  • Oct. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported a series of new domestic flights where passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19, including one from Toronto to Victoria.

The BCCDC says anyone who was seated in rows 29-to-32 on the Sept. 23 Air Canada flight 195, could have been exposed to the virus.

People who were seated in those rows should self-monitor for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms appear, the BCCDC says.

Other domestic flights added to the exposure list all flew from Toronto to Vancouver.

The BCCDC’s full list can be found on its COVID-19 Public Exposures webpage.

Â 

Victoria News

