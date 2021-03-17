COVID-19 exposure reported at Langford elementary school

People may have been exposed at Lakewood Elementary School March 12

The Sooke School District says students may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 at Lakewood Elementary School March 12. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Adding to a growing list of school exposures in the last week, the Sooke School District announced Wednesday that students at Lakewood Elementary School may have been exposed to the virus.

The district said Island Health is completing contact tracing and will inform anyone who is at risk, but it believes people may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 on March 12.

People are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

On March 10, the Greater Victoria School District said anyone who attended Victoria West Elementary School on March 2, 3 or 4 could have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. The next day, the district added an additional exposure at Lansdowne Middle School where people may have been exposed on March 2, 4, 5 or 9.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure discovered at Victoria West Elementary School

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich middle school

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette