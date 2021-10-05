COVID-19 exposure reported at Esquimalt french school

Island Health has reported a new COVID-19 exposure at Ecole Victor-Brodeur in Esquimalt. (Google Streetview)

Island Health has reported a new COVID-19 exposure at Ecole Victor-Brodeur in Esquimalt.

Students and staff who attended the French language school on Sept. 28 or 29 may have been exposed to the virus. Those at high risk of having come in contact with it will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate.

The school is one of seven in Greater Victoria currently facing an exposure, or single case of COVID-19. Six others are dealing with active clusters, meaning they’ve had two or more connected COVID-19 cases within 14 days of each other.

Earlier in September, Ecole Victor-Brodeur also dealt with a cluster, but the 14 days have since passed and it has been removed from Island Health’s ongoing list.

Parents and students are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

