COVID-19 exposure reported at Drinkwater Elementary

There has been a COVID-19 exposure at Drinkwater Elementary School in North Cowichan.

Island Health and School District 79 notified members of the school community by email and with a Facebook post around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The date of the possible exposure was Thursday, Feb. 25.

Island Health is completing contract tracing to identify any staff or students who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, and, and they will be notified by phone or email. Anyone who does not receive a call or email is asked to continue to monitor for symptoms, and to seek testing and self-isolate if symptoms begin.

