COVID-19 exposure reported at Abbotsford Sikh temple

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at the Bada Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society’s temple at 31631 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Fraser Health is reporting t a COVID-19 exposure at the Abbotsford Sikh temple at 31631 South Fraser Way.

The agency reports on its website that people attending the Bada Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society’s temple could have been exposed between 4:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, 27, 29-31 or Nov. 3-6.

People who attended during these days and times are asked to monitor for symptoms. Fraser Health says that those who remain healthy and do not show symptoms do not need to self-isolate and can continue with their usual daily activities.

Those who show symptoms are asked to self-isolate and seek testing.

An “exposure event” is defined on the health authority’s website as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.”

“Exposure events” are the most contained of such classifications, followed by “cluster events” (two or more individuals are infected), and “outbreak events” (infection and transmission are widespread).

