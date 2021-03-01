COVID-19 exposure recorded at Langley elementary school and No Frills grocer

There are currently five local schools on exposure list

There have been new COVID-19 exposure events recorded at a Langley school and No Frills grocery store.

On Sunday, the Langley School District sent a letter to families of Lynn Fripps Elementary School that an individual within the school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement.

“Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

The COVID-positive individual was at the elementary school on Feb. 16 and 23, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

As of Monday there are five Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. Schools actively being monitored are Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary, H.D. Stafford Middle, Langley Secondary, R.E. Mountain Secondary and Lynn Fripps Elementary schools.

Also, a Langley grocer has recorded an exposure event.

On Saturday, parent company Loblaws announced two staff members at Michael’s No Frills (5501 204th St.) have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The last day the team members worked was on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18,” the company said.

The business is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

