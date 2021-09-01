COVID-19 exposure on August flight into Comox

The advisory indicates an exposure on WestJet flight 491 from Calgary

The BC Centre for Disease Control has posted an advisory for a COVID-19 exposure on a flight into Comox in August.

The advisory indicates an exposure on WestJet flight 491 from Calgary to Comox on Aug. 25, affecting rows 15 to 21.

According to the BCCDC, due to a large number of flights with a confirmed COVID-19 case, only flights from the previous seven days are shown on their website; however, it is possible to search in an archive for past flight exposures.

Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

For more information on COVID-19 public exposures, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website at bccdc.ca.

