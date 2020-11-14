COVID-19 exposure notice posted for Nov. 5 flight from Abbotsford to Hamilton

BC CDC says there was an exposure event on a Swoop flight on Nov. 5

A COVID-19 exposure notice has been posted for a flight that departed from Abbotsford last week.

The BC CDC announced Saturday there was an exposure aboard Swoop flight 118 from Abbotsford to Toronto. It didn’t list the affected rows.

The BC CDC had previously announced flight exposures on two inbound Abbotsford flights on Nov. 2. That exposure occurred on Swoop flight 109 from Hamilton to Abbotsford, in rows 15 to 21.

Passengers seated in the affected rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case. Click here for more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News