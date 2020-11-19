Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)

COVID-19 exposure notice posted for 10 flights through B.C. from Nov. 6 to 16

BC Centre for Disease Control says 10 B.C. flights with possible exposures, 9 domestic

  • Nov. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The BC Centre for Disease Control has released an COVID-19-exposure notice for 10 flights through the province.

Nine of these flights were domestic, and one was from Vancouver to Los Angeles. Passengers on Vancouver, Abbotsford and Kelowna bound flights are all on the possible-exposure list.

Flights via Flair, Air Canada, North Cariboo Air, WestJet and Swoop are listed.

Passengers seated in the affected rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

People who may have been exposed should go to the BCCDC website for more details.

