COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Skeena Middle School in Terrace

Northern Health has issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for Skeena Middle School. According to Northern Health’s table of public exposures and outbreaks, the exposure took place on Jan. 4, 2021. (Quinn Bender/Terrace Standard)

Northern Health has released a second COVID-19 exposure notice for Skeena Middle School today (Jan. 11).

The exposure occurred on Jan. 4, according to Northern Health’s table of public exposures and outbreaks. Jan. 4 was the first day students were back in class after the winter break.

There have been numerous COVID-19 exposure notices for Terrace schools issued by Northern Health since Nov. 2020, and every school in Terrace has had at least one exposure notice.

There have not been any exposure notices issued for schools in the Terrace area since an exposure at Centennial Christian School on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, likely a result of the two week winter break.

