COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Centennial Christian School in Terrace

A COVID-19 exposure has been recorded at Centennial Christian School in Terrace. The exposure occurred Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, 2021. (Centennial Christian School Facebook photo)

Northern Health has posted a COVID-19 exposure notice for Centennial Christian School.

The exposure took place on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, according to Northern Health’s list of public exposures and outbreaks.

There have been numerous COVID-19 exposure notices for Terrace schools issued by Northern Health since Nov. 2020, and nearly all Terrace schools have had at least one exposure notice.

Northern Health has issued four exposure notices for Centennial Christian School since the start of January.

