COVID-19 exposure identified on Ebus to Kelowna

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said the exposure event was on Dec. 20

A COVID-19 exposure has been identified on an Ebus travelling from Abbotsford to Kelowna on Dec. 20.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said Ebus 5725 left Abbotsford at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. The long-distance bus joins the list of other travel-related exposure events.

On Dec. 22, Air Canada flight 8352 from Vancouver to Penticton had an infected passenger. Recent Kelowna flight exposures include WestJet flight 253 from Calgary on Dec. 20. The affected rows are two to eight.

Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary also reported a virus exposure onboard. The affected rows are one to four.

For a full list of various exposure events in the province, visit the BCCDC’s site.

READ: More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News