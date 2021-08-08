COVID-19 exposure identified at Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre

Northern Health (NH) says clients and staff of the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre may have been in contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The potential exposure occurred July 28-30.

“Today, we are reminded of the importance of our COVID-19 safety protocols,” YMCA of Northern BC-Vanderhoof said as it shared the exposure notice on social media Saturday, August 7.

“To ensure the health and safety of everyone, due to staff isolating, we will be cancelling swim lessons until August 15th.”

The risk of additional cases is very low, according to NH.

Individuals are asked to monitor themselves and their child/children for symptoms until Saturday, August 14.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of sense of smell or taste, muscle aches, and nausea and vomiting.

“Testing is available for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, however mild,” NH medical health officer Dr. Raina Fumerton said in the notice.

The aquatic centre remains open for public use, and everyone is encouraged to observe safety protocols.

