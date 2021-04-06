COVID-19: Exposure identified at Parksville’s Ballenas Secondary

School District 69 (Qualicum) has announced a COVID-19 exposure in an individual at Ballenas Secondary School with potential exposure dates of March 31 and April 1.

Public health staff are completing contact tracing to identify any individuals needing to self-isolate and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. A general notification to the school community was issued on the evening of Tuesday, April 6.

A release stated: “If you have not received a phone call from Island Health (or a letter from Island Health as sent

by the school) as a high-risk individual who needs to self-isolate, please continue to attend school and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as per BCCDC guidelines noted in the daily health check form.”

For privacy reasons, no further details were released.

Additional information relating to exposures in school can be found on the Island Health Exposures in Schools page.

Earlier Tuesday, the district announced another COVID-19 exposure at Kwalikum Secondary School.

The district was notified of the exposure from one individual, on Sunday, April 4.

The exposure dates have been identified as March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News