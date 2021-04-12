COVID-19: Exposure event recorded at Sasquatch Mountain

Though risk is low, precautions urged for people on site on April 4, 5

Fraser Health has reported a COVID-19 exposure event at Sasquatch Mountain Resort on April 4 and 5.

Anyone who has at the site after hours, attended any gatherings or attended staff ski day or stayed in staff housing is asked to self-isolate. Those who do not fall in any of the listed categories but still went to Sasquatch Mountain on April 4 and 5 must self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, Fraser Health stated.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort is closed to the public as of publication.

Fraser Health will contact those identified as a COVID-19 case or a close contact, at which time they will deliver further instructions.

Being at the site of an exposure event does not necessarily mean you will develop COVID-19, Fraser Health states. This exposure as well as others listed on Fraser Health’s public exposures website, is believed to be of low risk, but health officials ask those specified to self-monitor or self-isolate as a precaution and to stop potential spread. There is no known risk to those who came to Sasquatch Mountain Resort outside of those times.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 might include fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath and a loss of sense of smell or taste. If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, call 811, seek testing and self-isolate.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/COVID19.

