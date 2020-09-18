COVID-19 “exposure event” at Quesnel Junior Secondary School

The school is one of two in Northern Health with exposure to the virus in the first weeks of classes

A member of the school community at Quesnel Junior School has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

Someone at Quesnel Junior Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Northern Health made the announcement on its website, which now lists school exposures. The potential exposure took place on Sept. 10 or 11.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” a letter from Quesnel Junior Secondary School shared on Facebook Friday, Sept. 18 reads. “Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that students can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

More than a dozen schools across the province have reported “exposure events,” but none have reported an outbreak.

Northern Health’s website outlines the plan for if a student or school staff member tests positive.

The district will trace and notify close contacts of the infected person and ask them to isolate for 14 days, and the website notes that only public health can determine who a close contact is.

The province began listing exposure events on Sept. 16.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, your child should continue to attend school,” the Northern Health website reads. “You can monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily using the BC COVID-19 Health Assessment Tool.”

The other school exposure for Northern Health is at an elementary school in Dawson Creek.

