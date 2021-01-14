Second high school in school district 42 with coronavirus in new year

Fraser Health has announced a new COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary.

It is the second high school in School District 42 to have a person or persons with confirmed cases of the virus since the new year, with the return to school Jan. 4 after the holiday break.

The exposure happened on Jan. 5, 6 and 7.

On Tuesday the health authority listed a case at Samuel Robertson Technical secondary.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, and information can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

