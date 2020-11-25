COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus

School District 83 says member of school community self-isolating at home

School District 83 and Interior Health are responding to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus.

According to the health authority, the potential exposure dates were Nov. 17 and 18. The school has contacted parents about the exposure.

In an email to the Observer, a School District 83 spokesperson explained a member of the Salmon Arm Secondary-Sullivan school community tested positive for COVID-19, and that they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“Interior Health Authority’s follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” reads the email.

Read more: Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna elementary school

Read more: COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna middle school

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. School District No. 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap) will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

“Our school and school district will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community.”

A copy of the school district’s COVID-19 safety plan can be found at sd83.bc.ca.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter