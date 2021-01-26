(Pixabay photo)

COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Kelowna school

Interior Health confirmed the exposure at Central Programs and Services on Jan. 25

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at a Kelowna-area school on Jan. 25.

The health authority confirmed that the exposure event happened at Central Programs and Services. The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) has said the individual is now self-isolating at home with access to local public health teams.

IH will be following up with those potentially exposed through contact tracing.

SD23 is reminding staff and students to stay home if they feel unwell or are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

For a full list of school exposures in the region, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.

