COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary School

Northern Health (NH) has announced another COVID-19 exposure event at Fort St. James Secondary School. The health agency said students and teachers may have been in contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Jan. 15.

There have been multiple exposure events at the school, with the first one announced Nov. 26.

“Every school in B.C. has a COVID-19 safety plan in place. In this circumstance, the safety plan was followed precisely – and because of this, the risk of additional cases is very low,” stated a Jan. 15 news release from NH.

The community of Fort St. James had roughly 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in December. As a result, BCEHS deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response team to the District Dec. 9.

After responding to over 100 calls in eight days, the task force left the community. However, BCEHS sent an additional ambulance, equipment and paramedic crew to replace the specialized rapid response team.

Red More: New digital portal available for Northern Health patients

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Caledonia Courier