COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Colwood elementary school

Several COVID-19 exposure dates have been identified at a Colwood elementary school.

Students and staff who attended David Cameron Elementary on April 14-16 may have been exposed to the virus. Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious.

On Friday, Island Health also confirmed an exposure at Esquimalt K-12 school, Ecole Victor-Brodeur. There, potential dates of exposure include April 12-14.

As with all exposures, Island Health is conducting contact tracing and will notify anyone who is at a high risk of having contracted COVID-19.

People are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

A full list of school exposures can be found at islandhealth.ca.

