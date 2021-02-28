COVID-19 exposure at sixth Comox Valley school in past eight days

Island Health has posted an exposure alert at a sixth Comox Valley school.

Island Health has posted an exposure alert at a sixth Comox Valley school.

An alert was posted to the school exposures page Sunday, Feb. 28, for a possible exposure at Highland Secondary School in Comox. The exposure dates are Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

As per the Island Health web page, “If you or your child have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact, be assured that Island Health’s Public Health team will contact you directly and provide further instruction.”

This is the sixth exposure alert at a Comox Valley school in the past eight days.

Aspen Park Elementary on Bolt Avenue in Comox was added to the list on Saturday, Feb. 27, in connection with an exposure on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 20, Courtenay schools George P. Vanier Secondary and Queneesh Elementary were listed, for possible exposures on Feb. 16-17 (Vanier) and Feb. 17 (Queneesh).

Glacier View Secondary Centre in Courtenay (Feb. 17-18 exposure dates), and École Au-cœur-de-l’île on Linshart Road in Comox (Feb. 16-17 exposure dates) were added to the list on Feb. 22.

ALSO: Courtenay restaurant temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record