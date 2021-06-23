Interior Health confirms a person at Rutland Middle School has tested positive for the virus

Interior Health confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Rutland Middle School on Wednesday.

The person who tested positive for the virus is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said School District 23 in a release.

Central Okanagan Public Schools said they continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to each affected school community.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is reminded to stay home.

READ MORE: Painted pianos hit the streets of Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna residents concerned about on-going alleged underage beach parties

@amandalinasnewsamandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News