COVID-19 exposure at Osoyoos Secondary

There has been COVID-19 exposures at Osoyoos Secondary School.

Listed on Interior Health’s school exposures website, it indicates that Osoyoos Secondary had potential exposures on Dec. 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15.

This is the first time an Osoyoos school has had a COVID-19 exposure.

Last week, South Okanagan Secondary in Oliver had an exposure.

Both high schools in Penticton had exposures. At Princess Margaret Secondary, they had multiple exposures and the district decided to cancel afternoon classes until the winter break.

All schools in SD53 and SD67 are on winter break now. They return to school Jan. 4, 2021.

There have been 1,667 new cases and 41 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a briefing on Monday (Dec. 21).

