COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Springvalley Middle School

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Springvalley Middle School in Kelowna.

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) notes the exposure dates as March 3-5.

Contact tracing is underway and anybody who may have been exposed will be contacted directly by Interior Health. SD23 says students should continue to attend school unless they’re presenting COVID-related symptoms, and caregivers should maintain daily health checks.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” the school district wrote in a letter to families.

