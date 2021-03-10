COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Middle School

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Canyon Falls Middle School in Kelowna.

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) notes the exposure dates as March 4 and 5.

Contact tracing is underway and anybody who may have been exposed will be contacted directly by Interior Health. SD23 says students should continue to attend school unless they’re presenting COVID-19 related symptoms, and caregivers should maintain daily health checks.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remain our highest priority,” the school district wrote in a letter to families.

