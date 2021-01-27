COVID-19 exposure at Hatzic Middle

Hatzic Middle school has had the most COVID-19 exposures in the district. File photo.

Hatzic Middle had another COVID-19 exposure on Jan. 19. Parents were sent the an exposure notice by Fraser Health on Jan. 26.

The school has been flagged for more exposures than any other school in the district, and had an outbreak last December.

COVID-19 exposure notification for @HatzicMiddle for Jan 19. Thank you @Fraserhealth and school staff for your work! #SD75 pic.twitter.com/xp92ACwg69 — Angus Wilson (@AngusSD75) January 27, 2021

The most recent exposures at West Heights Community Elementary on Jan. 12, 13, and 14, and Hatzic Elementary on Jan. 6, 7 and Dewdney Elementary on Jan. 6, 7, and 8.

The other schools which had exposures last year are include Mission Central Elementary, Christine Morrison Elementary, Edwin S. Richards Elementary and Mission Senior Secondary and Hillside Traditional Academy.

Abbotsford has had 18 school exposures since the first week of January, 2021.

An “exposure event” is defined on the health authority’s website as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.”

“Exposure events” are the most contained of such classifications, followed by “cluster events” (two or more individuals are infected), and “outbreak events” (infection and transmission are widespread).

A notification does not mean that other children at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

If parents do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school.

The COVID-19 school notification process consists of the following protocols:

• Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

• Close contacts who may be at an increased risk are identified and notified, and they are advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

• Public Health determines who is a close contact. Learning groups, friends or other connections may be determined to not be a close contact.

• Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

Mission City Record