COVID-19 exposure at Harrison Preschool and Childcare

Fraser Health has notified parents of children going to Harrison Hot Springs Preschool and Childcare of a COVID-19 exposure on April 27 to 29.

“We have confirmed that an individual who attended this site has COVID-19,” The May 1 letter reads. “Staff and children who attended (on the listed dates) must self-isolate for 14 days from the last date they were at the childcare facility.”

Self-isolation means remaining at home unless urgent medical care is needed; call the medical centre in advance before you go. Children can be in a monitored outdoor space but should not play with friends or go to any public areas.

Close household contacts of the affected staff and children do not need to self-isolate.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer