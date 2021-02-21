COVID-19 exposure at Comox daycare: Island Health

Island Health has sent out an advisory to parents and staff at Inglis Early Learning & Preschool (2137 Comox Ave., Comox) that a member of that workplace has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the advisory, dated Feb. 19, the individual is isolating and is in correspondence with Island Health.

“Island Health has completed contact tracing to identify any staff and attendees that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” the advisory reads.

The dates of the potential exposure were Feb. 16 and 17.

Comox Valley Record