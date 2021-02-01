COVID-19 exposure at another Maple Ridge high school

SRT also dealing with coronavirus at the school

While health officials and School District 42 deal with a concerning COVID-19 outbreak at Garibaldi secondary school, another Maple Ridge high school reports an exposure event.

Garibaldi could have a connection to one of the new virus variants which have been identified in the UK and South Africa, and which spread more easily among the population. About 80 people, students and staff at the school, were to be tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Samuel Robertson Technical secondary has another exposure event – after already having one in early January.

A person with a known case of the virus was at SRT from Jan. 20-22.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

