COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Summerland Secondary School

Interior Health has reported a possible COVID-19 exposure event at Summerland Secondary School.

The potential exposure event occurred Feb. 1 to 3.

The incident was listed on the Interior Health website. Notifications of COVID-19 exposures are removed after 14 days, once the risk of transmission has passed.

A school exposure notification does not mean all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

For those who do not receive a telephone call or letter from Interior Health, children should continue to attend school, the health authority says.

