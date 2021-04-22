COVID-19: Emergency Management Oceanside issues latest update

The Emergency Management Oceanside (EMO) has prepared another update for Parksville Qualicum Beach on the COVID-19 status for the area.

In the update, EMO noted the previous provincial health order was extended another five weeks, through to May 24 at midnight, due to the current levels of COVID-19 transmission in B.C.

Mentioned in the update were the current restrictions on social gatherings, events, indoor dining (for restaurants, pubs and bars) and indoor group fitness activities. The expedited workplace closure order remains in place, which means that WorkSafeBC prevention officers can serve a closure order (for 10 days or longer) to an employer with COVID-19 transmission when directed by a medical health officer.

New orders are forthcoming under the Emergency Program Act to restrict vacation and recreation travel outside of local health authority districts.

Since Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 2 to May 8, EMO emergency preparedness co-ordinators will offer two more online workshops to help residents better prepare themselves, their families and their business in the event of an emergency or disaster. The sessions are an hour in length. For those interested, registration for the online workshops must be done through info@emergencyoceanside.ca. EMO will confirm registration and provide further instruction by email. The first workshop will be on Monday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m., and the second will be on Thursday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.

– NEWS STAFF, submitted

