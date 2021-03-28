COVID-19: Emergency management group provides update for Parksville Qualicum Beach community

A screenshot from the Emergency Management Oceanside’s latest public release to the Parksville Qualicum Beach community with a COVID-19 update. (Submitted photo)

Emergency Management Oceanside (EMO) recently issued a release to provide a community update for the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

In their release, EMO noted province-wide restrictions remain in place until further notice. They state that the actions of Parksville Qualicum Beach residents keep the community safe and help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In regards to outdoor gathering, EMO iterated that province-wide restricted were recently updated to allow up to 10 people to gather outdoors, including gathering at a park or bench and gathering in the backyard of a residence.

READ MORE: Emergency Management Oceanside to host another online discussion on emergency preparedness

The EMO release also notes the vaccine schedule for seniors as the province works through phase 2 of the immunization plan in B.C. It states that the immunizations will be conducted based on age based on the age you are turning in 2021. The Island Health immunization clinic will be operating at the Parksville Community Centre and the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

During the immunization, it is expected that residents wear a mask to the clinic; provide their Personal Health Number; wear loose-fitting clothing for easy access to the arm; expect to stay in the clinic for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine for monitoring; and expect to receive a immunization record.

The full release from EMO can be found at the City of Parksville’s website, parksville.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News