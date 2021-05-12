COVID-19 drops to a single new case in Revelstoke

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

New COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke continue to drop.

Between May 2 to 8, there was just one new case of the virus in our region, according to the BC Centre of Disease Control.

The week prior there was 6. The last time Revelstoke had less than two cases was in March.

The total number of residents vaccinated this week barely moved. Same as last week, approximately 59 per cent of the community’s total population have been vaccinated with one dose for COVID-19. Roughly one per cent of local residents have both doses.

However, as only adults above the age of 18 are currently permitted to getting vaccinated, approximately 72 per cent of those eligible in Revelstoke have been inoculated, an increase of one per cent from last week.

As of May 11, 6,319 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Revelstoke.

Revelstoke still has the highest rate for vaccination in the Okanagan region. As of May 11, approximately 41 per cent of Canadians have been vaccinated.

Golden still has one of the highest rates for COVID-19 in the province, per capita. In the latest weekly data, the community had 12 new cases for the virus, compared to 16 the week prior.

B.C. recorded another 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases May 12, with the number of seriously ill people in hospital down slightly from 426 to 423 in the past 24 hours.

To make an appointment in Revelstoke for a COVID-19 vaccination, call 1-833-838-2323. The call centre operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

