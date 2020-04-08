COVID-19: District of Kent announces property tax break

The District of Kent continued its response to the financial hardships COVID-19 brings to everyone by adopting changes to late or non-payment of utilities and – most recently – property taxes.

The district previously announced utility bills dated between March 31 and MAY 31 will have penalty fees reduced from 10 per cent to one per cent.

The provincial property tax due date remains July 15 with a one per cent late payment charge to be added to any outstanding balance after that date. However, the District of Kent Council approved the delay of the second late payment charge of nine per cent from July 31 to October 31.

District staff further noted that residents may be eligible for the Provincial Property Tax Deferment Plan. The basic prerequisites of the plan require residents to live in the home in which property taxes are being deferred and qualify for one or more of the following criteria:

– You are over the age of 55 years

– You are a person with disability

– You are a family with children

Further details of the deferment plan are available through the Government of B.C.’s web page at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/.

Furthermore, the province has reduced the 2020 school tax for businesses and light- and major-industry property classes. Information on this initiative is also available through the same web portal.

Any questions concerning property taxes and related COVID-19 initiatives can be directed to the District of Kent by phone at 604-796-2235 or by emailing info@kentbc.ca.

