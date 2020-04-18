COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

Here’s the daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond for Saturday, April 18:
• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be giving her daily update at noon
• Surrey Memorial Hospital needs half a million dollars worth of equipment for COVID-19 care
• On Friday, the Surrey school district announced it would be expanding its childcare program to “tier 2” essential service workers
• The YMCA is also expanding its childcare services
• Regional parks in Delta have reopened following long-weekend closures
• Work on the Trans Mountain pipeline will go ahead in Burnaby
• In B.C., Henry says the province could see some restrictions eased by mid-May
• The province continues to see some encouraging signs when it comes to flattening the curve
• In Canada, the demand for toilet paper has skyrocketed since the pandemic started
• Starting Monday, all Canadian air travellers will be required to wear non-medical masks