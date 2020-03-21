Peace Arch border crossing. (Aaron Hinks photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 21: Canada-U.S. border closed Friday night

Here’s the latest from Surrey, White Rock and area on the COVID-19 outbreak for Saturday, March 21:

• The Canada-U.S. border closed Friday night

• Health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be giving their daily update at noon

• Surrey parks and playgrounds remain open as of Saturday morning, despite complaints from residents

